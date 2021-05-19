We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE five-day warning strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State has been suspended.

This suspension, according to the NLC President Ayuba Wabba, was to pave the way for negotiations as requested by the Federal Government.

He said the union’s leadership had been booked to attend a meeting on Thursday in Abuja in a letter signed by Minister of Labour Chris Ngige on Wednesday.

He said the strike embarked upon by the union since Sunday to protest the sack of its members by the state government ‘without due process’ was successful, noting that the NLC tried to maintain procedures of industrial action throughout the strike.

“This afternoon, an official letter was communicated to the NLC national headquarters signed by the Minister of Labour,” he said.

“We will honour the meeting as scheduled for tomorrow at 11:a.m. The labour leaders in Kaduna will also be present because they have the substance of the issues in the state.”

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed had said earlier on Wednesday that the Federal Government would intervene to bring the labour crisis rocking Kaduna State to a peaceful end.

“The Federal Government is not folding its arms and already, the Minister of Labour and Employment has waded in and he is in touch with both the government of Kaduna State and the Labour.”

Although the strike was taken over by hoodlums suspected to be loyal to the state government, Mohammed had said the security apparatus all over the country had taken pre-emptive measures to ensure that hoodlums did not take advantage of the situation.

He added that at the end of the day, all the parties in the strike would have to come back to the drawing table to agree and hammer out concessions and agreements.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had declared the NLC President wanted for causing what he called ‘economic sabotage,’ on Tuesday, vowed his government would not negotiate with the striking workers.

He ordered the dismissal of Kaduna State University (KASU) lecturers who had joined in the strike. The governor also directed the state ministry of health to dismiss all nurses below Grade Level 12 downward for abandoning their duty posts to join in the strike.