No CAPS, no admission, Education Minister orders varsities

MINISTER of Education, Adamu Adamu on Monday has asked the leaderships of all varsities to avoid admitting any candidate outside the shores of the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), as conduct would be considered as corrupting the admission system.

Adamu issued the order during the official commissioning of the new General Service Department (GSD) building at the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s headquarters, Bwari, Abuja.

The minister during his address said CAPS protects the traditional right of the senate or academic board of any institutions while instructing that the system would not accommodate anyone recommending any candidate for admission.

He, however, said only the admission officer, vice-chancellor, rector or provost could make such a recommendation, saying, “It also requires the documentation and tracking of any deviation by the institution from the approved policy on admission,” the minister noted.

“Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) has revolutionized admission process in the interest of ordinary candidates irrespective where they come from, gender or social status.

“CAPS ensure due process, fairness, discipline and equity in the process, and it is through the automated system that ordinary Nigerians are now hopeful of not being denied their rightful place in the admission exercise,” Adamu noted.

Speaking on the newly commissioned GSD, the registrar, JAMB Ishaq Oloyede said the building is aimed at providing the right atmosphere for developing the professional competences, knowledge, attitudes and staff in the service department.

He said the foundation of the building, laid on May 18, 2019, for a contract period of five months was executed at the cost of N89, 470, 666 and was delivered at the said stipulated time.

“We have one and the half project to commission. The half is even costlier than the whole because you have brand new generators, 1000kva1 and 500kva -2 the three was bought at the cost of 141,276,900”

The chairman of the governing board, Emmanuel Ndukwe, on his part noted that the board has experienced positive changes since the appointment of Oloyede in 2016.

“Since 2016 when Prof Ishaq Oloyede was appointed to be the registrar. There has been a lot of changes. He has engineered a lot of transformation and the commissioning is part of his innovation.

“Previously, JAMB was seen in dilapidated offices, but Oloyede had started a gradual phase lift of all offices throught the nation.

“The board has within a short while infested enormous resources in both people, technology and infrastructure in line with the laid down rules.

“We hope that management and staff will continue to work assiduously to sustain and improve on this achievement for the overall benefit of the board,” Ndukwe said.

However, the registrar oloyede, disclosed that about two million candidates registered for 2020 JAMB and the examination will be utilizing 64 centres across the country.

“We are also automating our mock this year even centres where there are no students physically, will still be automated and used for the examinations,” he said.

On his part, the minister reiterated the assurance of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry, hinting on a recent kidnap of 6 staff of the examination board.

He, however, made no further comment on the situation.

He said the government remains resolute and steadfast in the discharge of its responsibility and implementation of social contract with Nigerians. He called for endearing support to the president.

Adamu further advised candidate billed to sit for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to refrain from any form of malpractice as the board detests all forms of corruption including examination malpractice and admission racketing.