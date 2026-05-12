Nollywood mourns as actor Alexx Ekubo dies at 40

POPULAR Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 40 after reportedly battling cancer for several months.

The actor reportedly passed away on Monday, May 11, after spending a long period away from the public due to health challenges.

News of his death became public on Tuesday after some of his colleagues in the movie industry shared emotional tributes on social media. Actress Funke Akindele, actors Bolanle Ninalowo and Godwin Nnadiekwe were among the first to mourn him publicly.

Reacting to the development on her Instagram story, Akindele wrote, “Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex. I tried to reach out to see you one more time but guess you knew best. May your kind soul, rest in peace, Alex. ‘Ore mi like you fondly called, me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. Rest in Peace, Alex.”

Ninalowo also paid tribute to the late actor, writing, “Rest on, Alex. May God heal your family and us all.”

In his reaction, Nnadiekwe wrote, “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo. To think you already prepared your will, It’s heartbroken, I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

As condolences continued to pour in from fans and colleagues, the actor’s family had yet to release an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

Ekubo had been noticeably absent from social media and public events for a long time, sparking concern among many of his followers. His final post on social media was shared in December 2024.

Widely known for his performances in romantic comedies and drama films, Ekubo became one of Nollywood’s most recognised actors over the years. He gained wider fame after featuring in the movie Weekend Getaway and was also first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest.

In 2020, he was listed among the “Most Influential People of African Descent” under 40 by the United Nations, in recognition of his impact in entertainment and social development across Africa.