NUPRC replaces Buhari’s image after ICIR’s report

THE Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has replaced the image of former President Muhammadu Buhari with that of the incumbent President Bola Tinubu on its website following a report by The ICIR.

The ICIR confirmed the replacement on Monday, September 18.

On September 16, The ICIR reported that the Commission paraded Buhari’s image as Nigeria’s president on its website four months after Tinubu’s inauguration.

This was displayed under the website’s Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) section.

Buhari left office after handing over power to Tinubu on May 29.

The NUPRC also paraded the image of its former head, Timipre Sylva, on the website with the caption “Minister of State for Petroleum Resources” attached.

This has now been replaced with the image of the current Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri.

Also, an image of Nigeria’s pioneer Minister of State for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, has now been uploaded on the NGCFP section of NUPRC’s website.

Buhari introduced NGCFP in 2016 to achieve zero routine flaring by 2035 and allow investors to be involved in utilising gas released during oil production.

Although the programme was on hold for a while, it was relaunched in October 2022, and on September 13, 2023, the NUPRC announced that 42 bidders were selected for the process.