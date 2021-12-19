32.1 C
Abuja

NYSC remits over N1bn to federation account in two years

EducationFeatured News
Olugbenga ADANIKIN
NYSC DG, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim. File Copy

Related

2mins read

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Shuaibu Ibrahim, a brigadier-general, says the scheme remitted over N1 billion into the federation account between 2020 and 2021. 

Ibrahim said the money was sourced from different business initiatives established by the NYSC.

He disclosed this at the weekend when Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tijjani Bande paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

“…in an unprecedented feat, the Scheme remitted over one billion Naira generated as revenue from its various ventures to the federal account between 2020 and 2021,” he revealed in a statement issued by the scheme’s Deputy Director Press and Public Relations Emeka Mgbemena.

Findings show that the NYSC Ventures were created in 2012 as training and mentoring platforms for corps members interested in entrepreneurship development. Initiatives and funds generated through the ventures are expected to contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Ventures Department also produces corps members’ kits and other supplies to orientation camps nationwide. They include NYSC Garment Factories located in Minna, Niger State; and Mgbaku, Anambra State.

The NYSC Rice Mill in Ezillo; NYSC Bakery and Water Factory, Kubwa, Abuja; NYSC Feed Mill in lpaja, Lagos State;  NYSC Entertainment Company Limited, which comprises the NYSC Nationa! Band, NYSC National Troupe and the NYSC Movie, are all registered.

- Advertisement -

Also, there are also NYSC Farms in Kwali, FCT, and Saminaka, Kebbi State.

Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance credibility of the mobilisation process and safeguard the nation’s education system, the DG announced it held separate meetings with corps producing institutions based in some African countries, including relevant Nigerian regulatory and professional bodies.

Through public sensitisation, production and distribution of face masks, hand sanitisers and liquid soap, Ibrahim also identified some COVID-19 preventive intervention measures deployed by the corps members.

Other achievements listed by the DG were the completion of NYSC North-West and South-West zonal skill acquisition centres, the commencement of work on the centre for the North-Central; publication of nine books on the achievements of the scheme; the establishment of a museum; the process of establishing the NYSC Radio, and the construction of NYSC Printing Press in Kaduna State.

Earlier, Bande had applauded the scheme, describing it as a well-thought-out initiative for youth engagement in the nation.

He stressed that matters of youth development were central to the progress of any country, adding that Nigeria had, through the NYSC, demonstrated recognition of youths as critical assets.

The diplomat, who noted that the scheme had broadened the knowledge of youths about the country and instilled patriotic zeal in them, also expressed delight at its current focus on the empowerment of corps members for self-employment.

- Advertisement -

He commended Ibrahim for his achievements since taking office as chief executive of the scheme.

Olugbenga is an Investigative Reporter with The ICIR. Do you have a scoop? Shoot him an email at [email protected] Twitter Handle: @OluAdanikin

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Education

NYSC remits over N1bn to federation account in two years

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Shuaibu Ibrahim, a brigadier-general, says the...
Big Investigation

How Nigeria’s judicial system frustrates cases of sexual violence against street children

In Nigeria, children without proper parental guidance have been victims of sexual abuse perpetrated...
Police

Police arrest 11 kidnappers in Taraba, recover rifles, ammunition

THE Nigeria Police, on Sunday, arrested 11 members of a kidnap syndicate in Taraba...
INEC

Uncertainty over electoral bill as 30-day period for Buhari’s assent ends

THE 30-day period for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill...
News

Their pains, frustration in the hands of Lagos ‘Okada’ riders (PART 2)

Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial centre. With a population of over 14 million persons, the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Customs impounds container loaded with guns at Lagos port

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Air passengers may face flight delays, cancellations over weather conditions- NCAA

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Sultan, others ask Buhari to implement constitutional reforms before 2023

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow Nigeria’s judicial system frustrates cases of sexual violence against street children

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.