One World Media seeks applications for 2020 coronavirus reporting award

AS the world battles the (COVID-19) pandemic, The One World Media is receiving applications for the 2020 Coronavirus reporting award.

According to the organisation, Coronavirus Reporting Award 2020 was launched with the support of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in response to the exceptional work of journalists and filmmakers covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in developing countries.

To be eligible for the offer, all entries should focus on stories, topics or issues in, about or related to the developing world, including Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, Russia or the Post-Soviet States.

Jurors will be looking for media that covers under-reported stories or new angles and approaches to more familiar stories.

Entries must have had their first screening, broadcast, theatrical release, launch or publication between 1 December 2019 and 30 July 2020.

The Coronavirus Reporting Award is open to entrants anywhere in the world, as long as the work meets one of the following criteria:

The entry has been broadcast, screened or published (in print or in an established online publication/website) in the UK.

The entry has been broadcast or published (in an established print/online publication/website) internationally and is available for an English-speaking audience.

