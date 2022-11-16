30.1 C
Abuja

OPEC cuts global oil demand forecast as crude oil production drops in October

News
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has made a further cut to its global oil demand growth forecast.

OPEC’s projections for both 2022 and 2023 have now been reduced by about 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released on Monday, November 14 stated that this year’s growth was pegged at 2.55 million bpd, compared with a previous forecast of 2.64 million bpd.

According to OPEC, the downgrade was underpinned by the extension of China’s zero-covid restrictions and “some economic challenges in OECD Europe that have weighed on oil demand.”

This was as the Chinese government last week stressed the need to stick with its zero-covid policy, calling for more targeted restrictions.

Even with the expectation that global oil demand next year would be supported by the containment of covid-19 in China and by geopolitical improvements, OPEC cut its growth forecast to 2.24 million bpd, from 2.34 million bpd.

The cartel reduced its 2022 forecast for oil supply growth from non-OPEC producers by 30,000 bpd to 1.9 million bpd, with upwards revisions for Russia and Latin America.

- Advertisement -

“It should be noted, however, that considerable uncertainty remains with regard to Russia’s liquids output in (the fourth quarter of 2022),” OPEC said.

Meanwhile, OPEC’s crude oil production dropped by 210,000 bpd in October compared to the previous month.

The development came after the cartel and the wider OPEC+ group reversed the small output increase in September.

All 13 OPEC members, including Venezuela, Iran and Libya who are not part of the OPEC+ pact, recorded an average of 29.49 million bpd crude oil production in October, This Day reported.

OPEC’s production has been predicted to decline further in the coming months, following the reduction made by the OPEC+ alliance to its collective target by 2 million bpd for November.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Arrest of bureau de change operators done to sanitise Nigeria’s FX market – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the recent arrest of some bureau...
Conflict and Security

Troops kill notorious bandit leader, others in Kaduna

TROOPS of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Gudau, in...
National News

FG insists varsity lecturers won’t be paid for jobs not done

THE Federal Government has insisted that it won't pay members of the Academic Staff...
Judiciary

Lawyer claims Nnamdi Kanu’s health worsening, writes EU

ALOY Ejimakor, lawyer of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi...
Conflict and Security

Nine killed in fresh Plateau attack

NINE persons were reportedly killed on Tuesday, November 15, by unknown gunmen in Maikatako...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleArrest of bureau de change operators done to sanitise Nigeria’s FX market – EFCC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.