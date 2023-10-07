Open Notebook offers science writing fellowship

The Open Notebook and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund invite applications from candidates for a ten-month fellowship.

Fellows must report on and write four pieces for The Open Notebook under the supervision of a mentor. They will also participate in a professional discussion group of prior fellowship participants and editors.

This remote, part-time fellowship is open to early-career science writers with a US$6,000 stipend.

Aspirants must have at least three years of experience writing professionally about science. Graduate students who are interested in writing about science are eligible.

International applicants are accepted but must write in English.

The deadline is October 31, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here