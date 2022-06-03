22.1 C
Orji Uzor Kalu, 8 others appointed as Lawan’s campaign DG, committee heads  

Raji Olatunji
Orji Uzor Kalu
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has been appointed as the Director-General of Central Campaign Organisation (ALCCO) of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan,  along with eight others as heads of committees.

The announcement was made after a closed-door meeting held in Abuja on Thursday ahead of the presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for between June 6 and 8.

According to Lawan, the composition of committees is to help strengthen his campaign towards clinching the party’s presidential ticket and winning the 2023 polls.

Chairmen of the eight committees composed by ALCCO include; Auwal Lawan as Chairman Finance and Budget, Ikechukwu Obiora as Chairman Strategy and Planning, Barau Jibrin as Chairman Contact and Mobilisation, and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi as Chairman Media and Publicity.

Others are Lawal Daura as Chairman Security and Intelligence, Bello Mandiya as Chairman Transport and Logistics, Mustapha Audu as Chairman Youth Groups, and Aisha Ismail as Chairperson Women Groups.

It will be recalled that Kalu, who is representing Abia North at the National Assembly had claimed he withdrew his presidential ambition in favour of Lawan who is the Nigeria’s Senate President and Chairman of National Assembly.

 

