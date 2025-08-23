Outrage as Yahaya Bello issues loyalty warning to lawmaker-elect

A VIRAL video of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, instructing newly elected State House of Assembly member, Hassan Shado, and his supporters to cooperate with the Speaker and lawmakers loyal to Governor Usman Ododo has sparked outrage among Nigerians.

In the footage, Bello was seen addressing Shado, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker-elect for Dekina-Okura II State Constituency, after he was presented to the former governor on Monday.

Shado had recently won the August 16 by-election, polling 55,073 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Godwin Meliga, who scored 1,038.

Addressing Shado, Bello said during a visit to his house in Abuja, Bello said, “This is democracy is not the way they described it to be. Somebody recommended you; if they allowed it like that, you would not emerge. I’m telling you the truth. This is the practical.

“Tomorrow, somebody will tell you, Why are you there? Are you a stooge? You are an assembly member. Exert your position. You are a legislator. The executive is turning you like this. They turn you left, you go left. They turn you right, you go right. Assembly is not like. No be like that at all,” Bello said.

Bello further instructed Shado, who was seen standing with his hands clasped together at waist level in a restrained posture, while many of his supporters sat on the floor, before warning him to strictly obey every directive of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in the discharge of his legislative duties.

“So, as you are going in there now, go and cooperate with the speaker, other members of the House of Assembly of Kogi State, and be part of those who will support Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo. Are you getting my point?

“In everything that comes to the assembly. Everything. Even if you don’t understand, call your brother here. Whatever he tells you, follow. Whatever Okala tells you, follow it to the letter. Are you getting my point? You know our culture,” Bello said.

The former governor further reminded Shado that his victory was not achieved by his efforts alone, but through the support of loyal party members and grassroots mobilisers.

He urged him to ensure inclusivity, consultation, and collective leadership.

The video, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, has generated heated backlash, with many Nigerians describing the action as humiliating, authoritarian, and a reflection of the country’s broken political culture.

Many accused Bello of fostering a culture of blind loyalty rather than encouraging independent lawmaking.

Critics also questioned the symbolism of making elected officials sit on the floor, arguing that it undermines the dignity of the office and sends a dangerous message about power relations in Nigeria’s politics.

A facebook user, Princewill Dandison, while reacting to the circulating video, wrote “There is no people representation in Nigeria politics, it is the so called rulers representation because they were recommended and chosen so they’re answerable to those who recommend and choose them, a situation where the next governor is already know from the inside, this is democracy according to them not the definition generally known.”

Also, Gbenga Ajibade, another Facebook user, stated that “You can now understand why we are where we are. Our politicians have a different definition of democracy. Until we rise against them, we will not get what we want.”

Similarly, Zed Ari bemoaned the situation, adding that that’s the hard truth about democracy in Nigeria.

“He said the truth about democracy in Nigeria. I don’t blame him when he said that, after him, another will still come from within their circle.”