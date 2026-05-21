Over 40,000 killed, more than 23,000 abducted in Nigeria since 2019 – Group

NIGERIA lost over 40,000 people and more than 23,000 others to insecurity since 2019, according to data released by Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities and Global Rights on Thursday, May 21.

They released the data during a public dialogue organised under the National Day of Mourning (NDOM) – an initiative to sustain conversations around insecurity, accountability and justice for victims of violence.

Speaking at the event, the co-chair of the Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities, Ken Henshaw, said the dialogue was organised to ensure that victims of violence were not forgotten amid growing insecurity across the country.

“We hope this conversation pushes us to think about what is happening, why it continues to happen and what must change…because a society that cannot pause to acknowledge its losses will eventually struggle to protect its living,” Henshaw said.

During the presentation, the stakeholders noted that insecurity had continued despite repeated government promises, with violence affecting several communities, particularly in northern Nigeria.

According to them, insurgency, banditry, farmer-herder clashes and extrajudicial killings contributed to widespread displacement, destruction of livelihoods and worsening humanitarian conditions.

They also raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the North-East, noting that over 27,000 people were killed and more than two million others were displaced since Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009.

On his part, the representative of the National Human Rights Commission, Benedict Agu, called for stronger preventive measures, including effective early warning systems and improved documentation of violations.

He also advocated full implementation of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

The organisers said internally displaced persons across affected states continued to face severe shortages of shelter, food and healthcare.

Participants at the event criticised what they described as inadequate government responses to attacks, saying official reactions were often limited to condemnations without proper investigations or prosecutions.

They also faulted amnesty programmes for criminals, arguing that such policies weakened accountability and encouraged impunity.

The dialogue highlighted the growing complexity of Nigeria’s security landscape, with violence now involving insurgents, bandits, vigilante groups, herders, separatist actors and security forces.

According to the data presented, “terror pillages” accounted for a significant percentage of the recorded casualties, adding that extrajudicial killings, including civilian deaths from military operations and airstrikes, remained a major concern.

Speaking on accountability, the stakeholders said official government responses to attacks were often limited to condemnations without meaningful investigations or prosecutions.

They noted that the National Day of Mourning initiative was established in 2018 to document killings and sustain public pressure on authorities over mass atrocities.

The speakers called for a coordinated national response involving security agencies, the judiciary, legislature, civil society organisations, the media and international partners.

They urged the government to strengthen institutions, improve transparency, prosecute perpetrators and prioritise justice and reparations for victims.

They also maintained that continued documentation, advocacy and public engagement remained critical to reducing violence and restoring citizens’ trust in the state.

The stakeholders stressed the need for collaboration among security agencies, civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders to improve accountability and protect citizens.

Besides, they expressed concern over attacks on journalists and restrictions on media access in conflict areas, saying such challenges limited proper documentation of atrocities.

They warned that insecurity could worsen if urgent reforms were not implemented.