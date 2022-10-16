29.1 C
Abuja

Oyebanji sworn in as Ekiti governor, promises free education to SS3

NewsPolitics and Governance
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

BIODUN Oyebanji has been sworn in as Ekiti State governor.

Oyebanji, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected governor in the January 27, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

In his inaugural address on Sunday, October 15, the new governor promised free qualitative basic education up to Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3).

Oyebanji is the fourth elected governor of the state.

The tenure of his predecessor, Kayode Fayemi, ended on October 14, paving the way for the new helmsman to take over reign of power for four years.

Oyebanji, in his address, noted that Ekiti State has the second-lowest number of out-of-school children in the country. He said he would improve on that by making basic education free for students up to the level of SS3.

He said, “Ekiti State has the second-lowest number of out-of-school children in the country. Our goal is to build on the progress made by the previous administration by bringing that number as close to zero as possible, making sure that our children are not just in school, but are learning.

“Therefore, ensuring that all our children can access free and qualitative basic education up to Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3), with curricula that prepare them adequately for further learning or the job market, is our objective. We shall replicate this in all our Social Investment Programmes.”

As part of the governor’s roadmap for a prosperous Ekiti, he promised to prioritise youth development and job creation as a critical component of his administration’s agenda.

- Advertisement -

He also pledged to ensure that gender mainstreaming and women empowerment continue to be given priority in all policies and programs.

Oyebanji heaped praises on his predecessor, Fayemi, who he described as “a man with integrity and compassion, and a unique spirit of excellence.”

“We may have had political differences, but the Ekiti ideal was never lost on us. This is why my esteemed leader, boss and immediate predecessor, His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi, determined that the God-inspired purpose of his second tenure of office was to get us back on track with the mantra ‘Reclaiming Our Land, Restoring Our Values’.”

The newly inaugurated governor promised to further the journey to the “actualisation of Ekiti prosperity”.

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu, former Osun State governor Gboyega Oyetola, ,ex-Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose and other dignitaries attended Oyebanji’s inauguration.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Badagry seaport to generate $53bn over 45-year concession period – Sanwo-Olu

THE Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the proposed Badagry seaport would...
Crime

Nine Ghanaians jailed in Nigeria over drug trafficking

NINE Ghanaians arrested for attempting to smuggle 10,843.95kgs cannabis into Nigeria through the sea...
Crime

Drug trafficking: NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, 27 others

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a pregnant woman...
News

Tinubu’s campaign team defends “slip of tongue” at KadInvest

THE Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has defended All...
Politics and Governance

2023: Zamfara govt shuts down media houses for covering PDP rally

ZAMFARA State governor, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate shutdown of some media organisations...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBadagry seaport to generate $53bn over 45-year concession period – Sanwo-Olu

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.