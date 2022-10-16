Oyebanji sworn in as Ekiti governor, promises free education to SS3

BIODUN Oyebanji has been sworn in as Ekiti State governor.

Oyebanji, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected governor in the January 27, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

In his inaugural address on Sunday, October 15, the new governor promised free qualitative basic education up to Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3).

Oyebanji is the fourth elected governor of the state.

The tenure of his predecessor, Kayode Fayemi, ended on October 14, paving the way for the new helmsman to take over reign of power for four years.

Oyebanji, in his address, noted that Ekiti State has the second-lowest number of out-of-school children in the country. He said he would improve on that by making basic education free for students up to the level of SS3.

He said, “Ekiti State has the second-lowest number of out-of-school children in the country. Our goal is to build on the progress made by the previous administration by bringing that number as close to zero as possible, making sure that our children are not just in school, but are learning.

“Therefore, ensuring that all our children can access free and qualitative basic education up to Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3), with curricula that prepare them adequately for further learning or the job market, is our objective. We shall replicate this in all our Social Investment Programmes.”

As part of the governor’s roadmap for a prosperous Ekiti, he promised to prioritise youth development and job creation as a critical component of his administration’s agenda.

He also pledged to ensure that gender mainstreaming and women empowerment continue to be given priority in all policies and programs.

Oyebanji heaped praises on his predecessor, Fayemi, who he described as “a man with integrity and compassion, and a unique spirit of excellence.”

“We may have had political differences, but the Ekiti ideal was never lost on us. This is why my esteemed leader, boss and immediate predecessor, His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi, determined that the God-inspired purpose of his second tenure of office was to get us back on track with the mantra ‘Reclaiming Our Land, Restoring Our Values’.”

The newly inaugurated governor promised to further the journey to the “actualisation of Ekiti prosperity”.

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu, former Osun State governor Gboyega Oyetola, ,ex-Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose and other dignitaries attended Oyebanji’s inauguration.