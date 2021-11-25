33.3 C
Abuja

Oyo police command keeps mum on Ibadan jungle justice incident

Bankole Abe
Ibadan jungle justice incident

1min read

THE Oyo State Police Command has refused to comment on the lynching of two suspected armed robbers in the Sango area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday.

A crowd set two people suspected to be armed robbers ablaze after some unidentified persons raised an alarm over alleged robbery.

The incident occurred around 10: 00 pm.

An eyewitness said the remains of the suspects were still at the scene of the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, efforts made by The ICIR to get the reaction of the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso were unsuccessful.

The police spokesperson did not answer several phone calls.

An SMS sent to him was also not replied.

There have been several cases of jungle justice in Ibadan, Oyo State, this year.

