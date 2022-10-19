31.1 C
Abuja

Pandemonium at Alaba market Lagos as traders, touts clash

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Image of the riot scene Alaba
Image of the riot scene
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PANDEMONIUM broke out on Wednesday at the Alaba International market in Lagos where traders clashed with touts, notoriously known as “area boys.”

A viral video seen by The ICIR showed some traders in the areas carrying matchets and sharp objects while vehemently protesting taxes they alleged the touts had been collecting in the area.

Some of the protesters burnt tyres on the road, while some workers in the area locked themselves up in their offices, witnessing the chaos.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State police command, Superintendent Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police were working to restore order in the area.

Hundeyin, in a chat with The ICIR on phone, was unable to give details of the mayhem, but only said, “Our men are currently patrolling the area.”

- Advertisement -

But he went to the microblogging site, Twitter, to announce that calm had been restored to the area.

“Alaba International Market is calm. Normalcy has been restored. @rrslagos767 and men of Ojo Division are on ground, under the supervision of Area Commander Festac, ACP Igbafe Afegbai. There is no cause for alarm as monitoring continues,” he wrote.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

China running ‘overseas police stations’ in Nigeria, other countries – Report

THE Chinese government has set up “overseas police stations” in Nigeria and other countries...
Diaspora News

Three Nigerians arrested in India for producing fake visas

THE Greater Noida police in India have arrested three Nigerians allegedly involved in making...
Breaking News

Buhari signs Nigeria Startup Bill into law

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB), which was recently...
Featured News

Court grants bail to journalists remanded over petition by governor’s spokesman

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Wednesday granted bail to two...
Politics and Governance

2023: Don’t abandon governance for campaigns, Buhari warns ministers, others

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of government agencies to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleChina running ‘overseas police stations’ in Nigeria, other countries – Report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.