Pandemonium at Alaba market Lagos as traders, touts clash

PANDEMONIUM broke out on Wednesday at the Alaba International market in Lagos where traders clashed with touts, notoriously known as “area boys.”

A viral video seen by The ICIR showed some traders in the areas carrying matchets and sharp objects while vehemently protesting taxes they alleged the touts had been collecting in the area.

Some of the protesters burnt tyres on the road, while some workers in the area locked themselves up in their offices, witnessing the chaos.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State police command, Superintendent Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police were working to restore order in the area.

Hundeyin, in a chat with The ICIR on phone, was unable to give details of the mayhem, but only said, “Our men are currently patrolling the area.”

But he went to the microblogging site, Twitter, to announce that calm had been restored to the area.

“Alaba International Market is calm. Normalcy has been restored. @rrslagos767 and men of Ojo Division are on ground, under the supervision of Area Commander Festac, ACP Igbafe Afegbai. There is no cause for alarm as monitoring continues,” he wrote.

