Pandora Papers: I didn’t break any law – Peter Obi

Obi, who said this in a statement on Thursday, noted that it was exhilarating that he was not accused of any form of corruption, whether in the form of diversion of public funds or in any other manner, during and after his stewardship as a governor.

He added that the publication did not also allege that he had been engaged in unlawful business ventures at any time whatsoever, but bordered more on tax avoidance and non-declaration of some jointly-owned assets.

He said that the allegations that he violated sections of the Nigerian Code of Conduct for public officials because of the non-declaration of assets he jointly owned outside the shores of Nigeria showed the ignorance of the authors on matters of trust and international investment practices.

He then wondered if thorough scrutiny and appreciation of all the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged transactions were made by the writers.

“On the allegation that I violated the Nigerian Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, as well as sections of the 5th Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), by not declaring any alleged assets in Companies registered outside the Nigerian Federation, I think that the authors displayed ignorance on this,” he said.

The former governor said he did not violate any law before, during and after his stewardship as the governor of Anambra.

He said that in all matters relating to his investments and declaration of his personal assets, wherever they might be found, he engaged and acted according to professional opinions and advice of investment experts and reputable lawyers both locally and internationally.

He urged all well-meaning persons to see through what he called ‘the hopeless sleight’ and ignore the publication.