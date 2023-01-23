30.3 C
Passengers stranded as workers down tools at Lagos airport

Business and EconomyNews
Vincent Ufuoma
DOZENS of intending travellers were left stranded on Monday after staff of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) embarked on a strike action, leading to the shutdown of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The workers, The ICIR understands, were protesting against poor condition of service and the failure of the management of NAHCO to increase their salaries.

The development disrupted both domestic and international flights.

Footage seen by The ICIR on social media showed stranded passengers at check-in counters in the airport as the airlines serviced by NAHCO suspended flight operations.

A letter jointly written by the National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association Of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) indicated that the aggrieved workers had earlier notified NAHCO of their intention to down their tools since January 16, 2023.

In the letter seen by The ICIR, the unions said that it has been in negotiations with NAHCO since June 2022 for the review of their working conditions but they have met resistance from their employer.

“As you are all aware, our unions have been in negotiations with the Management of NAHCO for the review of current salaries since June, 2022 without any headway,” the letter reads.

“As all ultimatum issued by our unions have gone unheeded, and the management continues to play on our intelligence through scheduling of purposeless meetings, we have come to the conclusion that the management is clearly decided against harkening to our cries for fairness and equity, despite overwhelming evidence in support of our demand.

“In view of the above, NUATE and ATSSSAN have no choice than to take definite steps to press home our demands.

“In the above regard, all staff of NAHCO are hereby directed to withdraw all services with effect from Monday 23rd January, 2023. This action shall be indefinite until otherwise directed by the Secretariats of the unions.”

The ICIR made several unsuccessful attempts to get comments from the management NAHCO.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

