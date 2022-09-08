26.4 C
Abuja

PDP appoints Wabara as acting BoT chairman

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Vincent Ufuoma
Adolphus Wabara
FORMER Senate President Adolphus Wabara has been appointed as the acting chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was appointed at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Until his appointment, Wabara was the secretary of the PDP BoT.

Wabara would also be appointed to the PDP presidential campaign council.

The development followed Walid Jibrin’s resignation as BoT chairman.

Jibrin held the position of PDP BoT chairman for not less than six years.

The shake-up in the leadership of Nigeria’s main opposition party is coming amid growing clamour by the camp of Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike that the party must be reorganised to balance the existing lopsidedness in key positions.

Wike and his camp demanded the resignation of the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu as one of the conditions to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for next year’s election.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

