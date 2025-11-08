Peter Obi votes, condemns vote buying in Anambra poll

FORMER Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday cast his vote in the state governorship election and lamented alleged persistent vote buying.

Obi voted at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha Local Government Area, around 12pm.

Addressing journalists after casting his ballot, Obi decried the practice, describing it as a major threat to Nigeria’s democracy. “Our democracy is deteriorating, and unfortunately, those who benefit from bad governance are the ones sustaining it,” he said.

He lamented that voters, often unemployed, were being paid to sell their votes.

“Someone who is not employed collects ₦30,000 for their vote. That means they have sold their school, their hospital, their job opportunities. They are selling away their future. That is what is very worrisome about our democracy,” Obi said.

Comparing the situation with other countries, he noted that even in West African elections he had observed, such widespread vote buying was rare. He called for reforms to strengthen electoral integrity.

The ICIR reports that the Saturday’s elections have drawn 121 accredited local and international observers and 76 media organisations.

It’s also the first assignment for the new INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, a professor.