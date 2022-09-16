Photojournalism contest seeks entries

THE Atlanta Photojournalism Seminar is inviting entries to its photography competition.

The goal of the seminar is to promote high standards of photojournalism through an annual educational conference and competition.

All photographs must have been captured (except for picture story entries) between October 21, 2021 and October 20, 2022.

The picture categories are Ukraine War, Ukraine War picture story, spot news, general news, feature, sports action, sports feature, portrait, news picture story, international news, feature picture story, sports picture story, short-form video/multimedia project, and long-form video/multimedia project.

Photojournalists and multimedia teams can submit their works.

There are two types of portfolio entries for this contest: best portfolio or best student portfolio.

A portfolio entry does not count as an entry and is simply a combination of the images entered in the contest categories.

The prizes consist of $1,500 for the best portfolio and $750 for the best in the show.

The winner of the student portfolio will receive $250 for a Sony Alpha 7 III with a 28-70mm lens. Each category winner will receive $100.

The cost to enter is $50 and $25 for students.

The entry deadline is October 25, 2022. Interested participants can submit their entries here.