NCAA renews Azman’s ATL for five years

THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has renewed Azman Air’s Air Transport Licence (ATL) for a five-year period.

This is coming after the industry regulator grounded the domestic carrier operations on Thursday, September 15, 2022, over a debt of N1.2 billion.

In a statement yesterday via its official Twitter page, the airline said it had satisfied all requirements for renewal.

It read, ‘@AzmanAir has been granted a Licence to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo Air services within and outside Nigeria for another period of 5yrs by NCAA; having satisfied the requirements as guided by World Aviation regulations.”

The NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, confirming the Azmam claim, noted that every matter had been resolved; including the submission of tax clearance and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NCAA to pay N50 million monthly of the stated debt.

He noted that these clarifications were necessary before anyone would go off with “wild insinuations,” stressing the airline was already in the process of renewing before its services were suspended.

The airline has since resumed operations since Friday, with checks by The ICIR confirming, via Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, that its Kaduna flights actually operated as scheduled.