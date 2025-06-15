THE Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State, Polycarp Lubo, has passed away.

He reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday at a hospital in Jos after an accident he was involved in last week.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Jos confirmed his passing in a condolence statement signed by its Archdiocesan Chancellor, Daniel Gyang.

The statement expressed condolences to Lubo’s immediate family, CAN Plateau State chapter, and the religious community, Catholic priests and other religious leaders.

The statement reads, “On a sad note but with total submission to the will of God, we hereby announce the passing unto eternal glory of Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, who passed on to eternal glory in the wee hours of the morning of Sunday 15th June, 2025.

“The Archbishop condoles with his immediate family, CAN Plateau State Chapter, the presbyterium of Jos, the parishioners of St. William’s Parish, Zawan where he was Parish Priest and Dean of Deanery, and indeed all the Religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese.

“May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”