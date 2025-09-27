Plateau government rescues 16 children trafficked to Anambra

THE Plateau State Government has announced the rescue of 16 children who were being trafficked from Bassa Local Government Area of the state to Anambra.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Dafur, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Jos on Saturday. She disclosed that the children, aged between four and nine, were intercepted by security personnel while being moved to a motor park for onward travel.

The rescued children were later reunited with their families and community representatives during a brief ceremony at the J.D. Gomwalk Secretariat in Jos. Dafur disclosed that those behind the act had been arrested and would face prosecution after investigations are concluded.

According to her, the rescue was a major step in the state’s campaign against child trafficking. She reiterated that the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang remains committed to protecting the rights of children and other vulnerable groups.

“This rescue represents triumph over trauma, resilience, and hope restored in a world where the innocence of childhood should be protected,” Dafur said, urging residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities.

According to a report by Dailypost, the wife of the Bassa council chairman, Miriam Riti, who received the children on behalf of her husband, said arrangements had been made for medical checks, school enrollment, and follow-up monitoring through community leaders.

The incident in Plateau adds to a rising number of child trafficking cases uncovered in recent months.

In August, The ICIR reported that security agents in Benue arrested a suspected trafficker, Priscilia Mhiive Terhemen, who allegedly attempted to move 11 children from Katsina-Ala to Benin City in Edo State. The victims, some of them minors, were rescued with the help of Benue indigenes and later returned home. Police authorities confirmed that the suspect was in custody while investigations continued.

Similarly, in July, The ICIR reported that the Anambra State Police Command rescued 11 trafficked children in Uruagu, Nnewi North.

Investigations revealed that the victims were abducted from Adamawa and sold to unsuspecting individuals under the guise of adoption. Police disclosed that boys were sold for N1.5 million each while girls were sold for N800,000.