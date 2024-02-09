Police arraign 6 traders for assaulting actress Lizzy Anjorin

POLICE have arraigned six Lagos traders for assaulting and blackmailing Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin.

On Monday, February 5, the actress was accused of stealing gold from a Lagos market, while other sources said she engaged in a fraudulent transaction after purchasing goods for N91,000 from a store within the market.

In a viral video, the actress can be seen attempting to explain herself while being accused by traders at Oba Akintoye Market on Lagos Island in Lagos State.

Lizzy Anjorin rejected the accusations in an Instagram live video, explaining that she stopped by a vendor in the market and requested his account details, which she sent to her husband, who paid the vendor for what she bought. The vendor acknowledged that the transaction was successful, she stated.

However, on Thursday, February 8, the Police arraigned six traders, Qudus Jokogbola, Suru Olawale, Edu Shakirat, Fausat Mohammed, Kafayat Ahmed, and Opere Simiat Morenike, at Lagos’ Chief Magistrate Court for over the allegations.

The prosecutor, Sola Samuel, claimed that the six defendants intended to shove and drag Anjorin into the market and, in doing so, caused her bodily injury.

He said their conduct disrupted the peace and breached sections 411 and 413, 168(d) and 170(b) of the Lagos State Criminal Laws, 2015, which are punishable under the same Act.

Meanwhile, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations, and their lawyer, Ade Oshodi, informed the court that all of his clients were market men and women; therefore, the court should grant them bail on the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, the magistrate, A.A. Paul, granted each defendant N200,000 bail with one guarantee, specifying that the sureties must be Lagos residents with proof of tax payment.

He further ordered that the accused be placed in the Nigerian Correctional Services until they meet their bail conditions.

The case was adjourned till March 11.