Police bust car theft syndicate, recover 2 vehicles

News
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has apprehended a car theft syndicate in the Durumi axis, an official statement has said.

The arrest followed a distress call on Friday, April 11, 2025, received by the Durumi Division regarding the theft of a gold-colored 2005 Toyota Corolla marked: KUJ 208 DA from the owner’s residence.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, made available to The ICIR on Sunday, April 13.

The vehicle was traced to a workshop in Durumi, where it was being refurbished. The color was being changed to avoid detection and enable a quick resale.

The statement added that a subsequent search of the premises also led to the recovery of another suspected stolen vehicle-a red Toyota Corolla (registration number GWA 844 CK), which had been previously reported stolen from a home in Jikwoyi.

“Three suspects: Steven Musa, David Dalyol (a painter), and Ibrahim Mohammed (a mechanic), were arrested at the scene. During interrogation, they confessed to being members of a car theft syndicate operating across Wuse, Central Area, Jikwoyi, and Bwari axis of the FCT.


     

     

    They admitted to stealing several vehicles, refurbishing them, and reselling them as newer models.

    “The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” the statement read in part.

    The statement further noted that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, advised vehicle owners to install tracking devices and other anti-theft measures to assist in swift recovery actions.

    It further urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity through the emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08033111911, or 07057321547, while reassuring residents that the police remain dedicated to protecting the lives and property of all residents.

