23.1 C
Abuja

Police arrest two for illegal possession of firearms in Lagos

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Arrested suspects, Sodiq Muftau, aka Mainama, aged 30 and Surakat, aka Elewedu. Photo credit: Lagos State Police
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested two persons for illegal possession of firearms in Lagos.

According to a statement on the Command’s official Twitter page signed by the Lagos  Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects were arrested in Badagry, Lagos, at the weekend.

Hundeyin listed the suspects as Sodiq Muftau, aka Mainama, 30, and Surakat, aka Elewedu, 29, both males.

“The suspects were arrested when policemen on routine patrol noticed their suspicious movement within Ajara Community. Other members of the gang took to their heels upon sighting the police. After a thorough search of the suspects, a locally made double-barrelled pistol,

“Nine live cartridges, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were found in their possession,” he said.

He added that investigation revealed the suspects to be members of the Eiye confraternity in Badagry and environs, and efforts were in place to unravel more details about their activities.

According to the statement, the suspects would be arraigned after the investigation.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

El-Rufai condemns lynching of herders in Kaduna

KADUNA State governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the murder of two persons by a...
News

NDLEA arrests ex-footballer at Lagos airport for cocaine trafficking

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have arrested an ex-footballer,...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Anyone living in a camp in Anambra State is a criminal – Soludo

THE Anambra State governor Charle Soludo has told the new General Officer Commanding (GOC)...
Investigations

In Nigeria’s Southeast, residents count loses as federal roads remain uncompleted, abandoned

By Arinze Chjioke In 2021, students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Abia...
News

Akeredolu directs release of sixteen inmates in Ondo

THE Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the release of 16 inmates from...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEl-Rufai condemns lynching of herders in Kaduna

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.