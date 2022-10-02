Police arrest two for illegal possession of firearms in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested two persons for illegal possession of firearms in Lagos.

According to a statement on the Command’s official Twitter page signed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects were arrested in Badagry, Lagos, at the weekend.

Hundeyin listed the suspects as Sodiq Muftau, aka Mainama, 30, and Surakat, aka Elewedu, 29, both males.

“The suspects were arrested when policemen on routine patrol noticed their suspicious movement within Ajara Community. Other members of the gang took to their heels upon sighting the police. After a thorough search of the suspects, a locally made double-barrelled pistol,

“Nine live cartridges, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were found in their possession,” he said.

He added that investigation revealed the suspects to be members of the Eiye confraternity in Badagry and environs, and efforts were in place to unravel more details about their activities.

According to the statement, the suspects would be arraigned after the investigation.