Police ask organisers of ‘Yoruba nation’ rally in Ogun to shelve plan

THE Ogun State Police Command has warned organisers of ‘Yoruba nation’ rally on Saturday in the state to shelve their plan.

State Police Spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the rally was not approved by the command due to unpalatable outcomes of previous rallies by the same organisers in the state.

“It will be recalled that the group had on 21/3/2021 staged a public rally at Isara Remo for the actualization of Oduduwa republic, where they blocked highways and made free-flow of traffic very difficult for other road users. The same group staged another rally in Shagamu on 16/4/2021 where they made an attempt to attack Shagamu police station for no reason. Yet, on 25/4/2021, they held another rally at Ajuwon where in the course of stopping them from distributing inciting letters, policemen and other security agents were jeered at and pelted with missiles,” the statement read.

“The same group is again planning to hold another mass rally on 1st May, 2021 at Abeokuta, making it the 4th rally in the State in quick succession.

“The general public should note that the Command had difficulties in preventing hoodlums from infiltrating and hijacking the earlier rallies and preventing what would have been a major breakdown of law and order and disturbance of public peace.”

He noted that the command would no longer stand by and watch public conducts of some citizens hold others to ransom and threaten the corporate existence of the country.

Oyeyemi alleged that the group was being sponsored by some persons outside the state and country to cause chaos and disrupt the state.

“We had also exhibited restraint and absolute calm even in the face of extreme provocations by the organisers of the rallies and their cohorts.

“However, it is important to note that the police will not perpetually stand by and watch public conducts of some citizens hold others to the ransom and threaten the corporate existence of the country. The Command is especially worried that if care is not taken, the pains and agonies that similar agitations and rallies are presently causing in some parts of the country may be repeated in our very peaceful Ogun State.

“It is also instructive to note that available intelligence shows that the organisers of these rallies are being sponsored by certain individuals outside the State and the country to destabilise Ogun State.

“The Command, therefore, wishes to appeal to the leaders of this group to shelve the idea of staging another public rally in any part of the State for now, as such is capable of undermining the relative peace being enjoyed in the entire State. Consequently, the rally slated for Abeokuta on 1st May, 2021, is viewed by the Command as one too many in the State, and therefore not approved.”