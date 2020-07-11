Police confirm arrest of deaconess, who tortured 14-year-old girl with hot knife

THE Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged woman, identified as Madam Yemi for torturing a 14-year-old girl with hot knife.

Narrating the human rights abuse on Twitter, Chidi Odinkalu, a Nigerian human rights activist wrote that the woman, Madam Yemi, who is a Deaconess at a Living Faith Church, Kaduna committed the domestic terror on the 14-year-old lady identified as Princess.

Earlier today, @PoliceNG in Kaduna arrested Madam Yemi, Deaconess at Living Faith Church, for domestic terror on Princess, a 14 yo, Kajuru IDP whom she'd taken from her parents as domestic Madam & her kids wld put knife on fire & burn this kid with it from face to genitals. pic.twitter.com/RzpyncXljF — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) July 10, 2020

He stated that the deaconess had approached Kajuru IDP camp to seek for the custody of the young girl from her parents.

Odinkalu explained that the woman and her children were putting knife on fire to burn their victim with it from face to genitals.

Confirming the woman’s arrest to The ICIR in a telephone conversation, Mohammed Jalige, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that the woman was arrested on Friday for the crime.

Jalige said the woman is still in the police custody.

“Yes, we have arrested the deaconess since yesterday, she is still in our custody,” Jalinge said.

He further said that the police are still investigating the incidence and would leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the matter.