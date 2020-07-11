fbpx
Police confirm arrest of deaconess, who tortured 14-year-old girl with hot knife

By Niyi Oyedeji
Madam Yemi, arrested for violating a 14-year-old girl

THE  Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged woman, identified as Madam Yemi for torturing a 14-year-old girl with hot knife.

Narrating the human rights abuse on Twitter, Chidi Odinkalu, a Nigerian human rights activist wrote that the woman, Madam Yemi, who is a Deaconess at a Living Faith Church, Kaduna committed the domestic terror on the 14-year-old lady identified as Princess.

 

He stated that the deaconess had approached Kajuru IDP camp to seek for the custody of the young girl from her parents.

Odinkalu explained that the woman and her children were putting knife on fire to burn their victim with it from face to genitals.

Confirming the woman’s arrest to The ICIR in a telephone conversation, Mohammed Jalige, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that the woman was arrested on Friday for the crime.

Jalige said  the woman is still in the police custody.

“Yes, we have arrested the deaconess since yesterday, she is still in our custody,” Jalinge said.

He further said that the police are still investigating the incidence and would leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the matter.

