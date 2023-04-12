Police foil armed robbery operation in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attack in Abuja.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, April 12, by the Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, Police operatives attached to the Apo Divisional Headquarters foiled the armed robbery operation at about 6:00 am on April 12.

She said two suspects were arrested following a distress call received from Zone E Extension in Apo Resettlement.

“Police operatives from Apo Division swiftly mobilized to the scene, and the hoodlums, on sighting the police team, abandoned an ash-coloured BMW vehicle with Reg. No. ABJ 440 KX containing three (3) plasma televisions and two (2) laptops, which they had stolen from one of the houses, and fled in different directions.

“A red Volkswagen Golf with Reg. No. LUY 899 KV was similarly sighted around the vicinity with its engine running. The vehicle zoomed off upon the arrival of police operatives.

“The gallant operatives gave the fleeing vehicle a hot chase and intercepted it at the Games Village Roundabout,” the Police said.

Adeh added that the driver of the vehicle and two others, identified as Dahiru Muazu Dahiru and Halifa Hamis, were arrested.

She said the suspect and exhibits recovered are in custody while investigation is in progress to arrest other fleeing suspects.

The FCT Police spokesperson said the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations and urged the public to remain law-abiding and vigilant.