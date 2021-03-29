Police in search of three kidnapped persons in Osun

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Osun State police are in search of three persons kidnapped after a bus was hijacked by unknown gunmen on Friday.

The victims were kidnapped at Osu town, along Ife-Ilesha Expressway in the state, and taken into the forest from where they are being held in captivity.

According to The Punch, one of those kidnapped was identified as Usman, a brother of Seriki Hausa of Iyere town, Haruna Tanko, while the identities of the other two persons were yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Tanko told journalists that the kidnappers had reached out to him, requesting N50 million ransom to free his brother.

“It is true that my brother, Usman, was abducted by gunmen. They demanded ransom, but we have not been able to raise the money,” he was quoted by The Punch as saying.

The state police spokesperson Yemimi Opalola said security operatives were already in the forest to secure the release of the kidnapped victims.

“The matter was reported to the police in Osu division on Friday by one Tanko Haruna, said to be Seriki Hausa of Iyere community. He said someone called him on the telephone that his brother, Usman, and two others had been abducted.

“He also said N50m has been demanded by the kidnappers. Operatives are working hard to rescue those abducted and arrest the perpetrators.”