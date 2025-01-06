Police name 50 suspected manhole thieves arrested in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Monday, January 6, said its officers arrested 50 suspected vandals in Abuja and recovered 25 manhole covers from them.

The police command in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said operatives conducted a targeted operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the items.

Adeh said the police also recovered three vehicles, vandalised solar street lights, galvanised rods meant for the construction of flyovers, other tools used in vandalising these government installations, and several other exhibits.

According to the police, the exhibits were recovered at various ‘panteka’ hotpots (a place where scraps are traded) in Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi, and Wuse within the FCT.

The police said investigations revealed that the suspects operated as part of a larger network, selling stolen manhole covers to scrap dealers.

It added that this criminal activity endangered public lives by creating hazards on roads and walkways while undermining the integrity of public infrastructure.

The police said it would continue to ensure that all those responsible for criminal acts are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that anyone arrested by the security agencies for alleged involvement in the removal of the manhole covers in Abuja would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The minister also assured that the government would ensure that all buyers and users of the vandalised manhole covers and other public infrastructures would be apprehended and prosecuted for economic sabotage and putting the lives of Nigerians at risk.

The senior special assistant on public communications and new media to the minister, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to Wike, the arrest of no fewer than 50 suspects for vandalism and theft of manhole covers within the FCT and the recovery of 25 vandalized manhole covers was a demonstration of the FCT Administration’s (FCTA) zero tolerance for criminalities, particularly the vandalisation of public amenities.

The minister, who commended the security agencies for their prompt and decisive actions, described their collaborative efforts as ‘fantastic’ and a further assurance to the residents of the FCT that their lives and properties were secured.

He also lauded Nigerians for showing patriotism in speaking against the vandalisation, adding that “safeguarding public amenities is first and foremost the duty of Nigerians, who are the owners and users of the amenities.”

Earlier today, The ICIR reported similar arrests of suspects allegedly stealing manhole covers by security agencies in the FCT.

Below is the list of 50 suspects arrested by the police

1. Bashir Usman

2. Shaibu Ibrahim

3. Sani Isah

4. Ibrahim Hassan

5. Mustapha Hassan6. Awal Nawan

7. Umar Aliyu

8. Auta Umar

9. Simon Clement

10. Datti Ibrahim

11. Mohammed Salim

12. Ibrahim Ibrahim

13. Ifeanyi-Chuckwu Emmanuel

14. Abba Ismail

15. Najib Abdul

16. Muhammed Lawal

17. Rabiu Ibrahim

18. Adamu Suleiman

19. Abdulkarim Abdullahi

20. Haruna Nasiru

21. Abdul Nai’ja

22. Josua Steven

23. Livinus Steven

24. Ismail Abdullahi

25. Munir Sada

26. Ibrahim Yahaya

27. Yahaya Musa

28. Dahiru Nasiru

29. Abdullahi Muhammed

30. Monday Barnabas

31. Hamisu Iman

32. Promise Abanonum

33. Ehieze Emeka

34. Ehieze Justice

35. Mohammed Inusa

36. Tijanni Suleiman

37. Promise James

38. Haruna Auwalu

39. Ayuba Danjuma

40. Suleiman Abu

41. Nafiu Ahmmed

42. Kamalu Junaidu

43. Zaradeen Yakubu

44. Abdulhadi Adam

45. Mohammed Ibrahim

46. Chukwu Emmanuel

47. Douglas Yahaya

48. Mohammed Lawal

49. Auwal Musa

50. Abubakar Kabiru