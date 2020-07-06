Police Service Commission fires 10 police officers, demotes eight for misconduct

THE Police Service Commission (PSC), on Monday announced the sack of 10 senior police officers and demotion eight others for offences related to misconduct in the line of duty.

The dismissed officers were a Superintendent of Police, five Deputy Superintendents of Police and four Assistant Superintendents of Police were among those affected.

Ikechukwu Ani, spokesperson of the Commission revealed in a statement, that the decision was taken at its 8th plenary meeting session that took three weeks where the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, including a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, was approved.

He added that a deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were reduced in rank, a decision which also affected four Superintendents of Police (SP), one Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Police.

According to him, the Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 13 and letters of warning to four others.

Two Officers are to receive Letters of advice while eleven were exonerated, he said.

While disclosing that the Commission looked into 83 disciplinary cases which included 18 appeals and petitions, Ani stated that the Commission also approved the promotions of 6,618 senior police officers including one Assistant Inspector General of Police to Deputy Inspector General of Police, four Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police and three Deputy Commissioner of Police to Commissioner of Police.

Ani noted that the officer promoted from AIG to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Olushola Oyebade, currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, was to represent the Southwest geopolitical zone.