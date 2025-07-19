Police stop Peter ‘Obidients’ rally in Kaduna  

THE Kaduna State Police command has stopped a rally plannned for the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi by his supporters in the state.

The rally planned to celebrate the 64th birthday of the former Anambra State governor was halted to prevent crisis in the state, according to the police.

The Kaduna State police command in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, on Saturday July 20 threatened to take necessary legal action against any individual or group that violated its directive.

The command said that intelligence information at its disposal revealed that certain criminal elements were planning to hijack the proposed rally as a springboard to cause mayhem, incite violence, and disturb the prevailing public peace in the state.

According to the police, all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature in Kaduna State remain suspended until the official commencement date of political activities as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“While the primary elections by political parties are scheduled by INEC to hold on the same date the Obi supporters planned for their rally, the Kaduna police command notes that the rally will overlap and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of other parties primaries, thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes and breakdown of law and order in the state,” the command stated.

The police advised the organisers of the planned Obi rally to suspend any gathering or procession to ensure public safety and prevent potential hijacking by miscreants.

The command said the forthcoming elections in the state are scheduled by INEC to take place on the same date as the proposed rally, and the parties have formally notified the Police of their the planned rally.

The police said the planned Obi rally is expected to overlap with and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of the other political parties’ primaries, thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes, and breakdown of law.

“While the command respects the right of individuals to associate and celebrate their political leaders, it is important to emphasise that all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature remain suspended across the State until the official commencement date of political activities, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),”the command added.

The order to stop Obi rally in Kaduna State is coming hours after the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo issued a strong warning to Obi, cautioning him against coming into the state without prior notification and approval.

Okpebholo’s warning marks the second time Obi has been warned by an All Progressives Congress (APC), led state over visits, including those reportedly for humanitarian purposes.

Addressing a gathering of political supporters in a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Okpebholo made said Obi’s security would not be assured should he enter Edo State without officially informing the state government.

Recall that in April, Obi was reportedly warned against visiting Benue State by the state governor , Hyacinth Alia who threatened that he could not guarantee the security of Obi who at the time, was planning to visit an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp hosting victims of herdsmen-related violence.

Recall that as part of its strategies to dislodge the ruling APC in the 2027 elections, leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Obi, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai, launched a coalition in Abuja on July 5 and adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the purpose.