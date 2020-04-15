Police stray bullet hits noodles seller during community clash in Cross River

A Noodles seller in Igwo community of Cross River has been hit by a misfired bullet from men of the Mopol 75 Squad of the Nigerian Police Force, Cross River Command on Tuesday according to reports.

The stray bullet was shot by the police during a face-off with women of Igwo community in Obudu local government area of the state.

The yet-to-be-identified noodles seller who was present at the scene of the clash has been reported to be undergoing treatment in a medical facility in the state.

An eye witness told CrossRiverwatch that men of the police fired bullets and tear gas at the protesting women who stripped naked to express their register their displeasure.

“As at the time I left there around 9:30PM, the shooting continued and the Mopol had also fired tear gas with the women stripping bare,” the eyewitness said.

Ushe Adie, another eyewitness at the scene said the protesting women threw stones into the compound shattering a window pane which resulted into the police' shooting.

“The women were said to have thrown stones into the compound and shattered a window pane which some are saying really infuriated the Mopol men,” another eyewitness, Adie said.

According to reports, the women of the community are protesting a mass arrest by the mobile police which was followed by the alleged killing of community head.

The women also alleged that the mobile police squad had razed thebuilding of the Igwo clan head due to land disagreement.

The disagreements ensued over a purpoted payment of compensations by the state government for plots of land meant for the construction of a cargo airport in the community.