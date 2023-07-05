Properties destroyed as flood submerge houses in FCT community

HOUSES and farmlands have been submerged following a flash flood in Yangoji, a community in the Kwali Local Government Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The flash flood occurred Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall that lasted hours.

It was gathered that the second lane of the Abuja-Lokoja highway was also affected by the flood.

The residents struggled to save some of their belongings as the flood submerged several buildings and crumbled many others.

A resident, Saidu Ibrahim, said the flood was sudden and forceful, adding that it began shortly after the rainfall started.

“Before I realised what was happening, the entire compound had already been taken by flood until I managed to move my family to a neighbour’s place quickly,” he told Daily Trust.

The incident in Yangoji is coming a few days after flood overtook Trademore Estate along the airport road in Abuja.

Trademore was flooded last Friday, June 23, after a heavy downpour.

The flood submerged over 116 houses and caused the death of a certain Philip Azubuike, a lecturer in the Physics Department at the University of Technology in Yola, Adamawa State.

Tuesday’s flooding is not the first flood incident in Kwali Local Government Area. Last year, flood affected the area and washed away parts of the bridge that links Tungan-Sarki–Dafa-Yangoji.

The incident cut off about 16 communities that rely on the bridge for their day-to-day activities.

Several factors are responsible for flooding in Nigeria, including heavy rainfall, poor drainage systems, blocked waterways, and deforestation.

Climate change has also contributed to the frequency and intensity of flooding in the country.