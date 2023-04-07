PSC warns against police involvement in debt collection, land matters

CHAIRMAN of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Solomon Arase has warned police officers against being involved in debt collection and land issues.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday April 7, by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

“The PSC Chairman said the Police has no reason to go into land matters or debt collection, issues that should be handled through alternative dispute resolution, adding that he will remain a strong advocate of community partnership in policing,” Ani noted.

Arase issued the warning while speaking to the National Leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee on Thursday April 6.

He expressed concern over increasing cases of human rights abuses in the Police Force adding that there would be consequences for misconduct of officials.

“Dr. Arase noted that for the Police to excel in its day-to-day operations, there must be consequences for misconduct and benefits for exemplary behaviour. He said benefits and burden must go together, stressing that he will strive to complement what the Police is currently doing to ensure that the operations of the Police must conform with its rules of engagement,” Ani noted.

The Chairman also pledged to work with the Inspector-General of Police towards better performance of the Force.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had sworn in Arase, who was once Inspector-General of Police, as chairman of the PSC on Wednesday, March 29.