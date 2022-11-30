23.2 C
Abuja

Qatar 2022: Andre Onana suspended from Cameroon squad

News
Joel Ayomide Adejola
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Cameroon Football Federation have ‘temporarily suspended’ Andre Onana following disciplinary issues.

The federation released a statement on Monday to confirm the punishment and express its ‘full support to the Head Coach’ and desire to ‘create a peaceful atmosphere’ within the national team.

Consequently, the 26-year-old Inter Milan goalkeeper was not in the squad for his team’s 3-3 draw against Serbia, with Devis Epassy playing in his stead. In his post-match conference, head coach Rigobert Song said, “In a group, you need to respect the rules that apply to everybody, and I prefer to ensure that the team takes precedence over individuals.”

“If you can’t fit in with what’s required to be part of a squad, then I do think that you need to step up to the plate and accept responsibility for that.”

On Tuesday, after the game, Onana released a statement expressing his “affection for [his] country and the national team” and ambition to succeed.

The goalkeeper notes that, despite putting “all [his] efforts and energy into finding solutions to [the] situation,” there has been “no will from the other side.”

“I have always behaved well and in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner,” he added.

Reason for the dispute
- Advertisement -

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Song asked Onana to employ a more ‘traditional style’ during games, taking fewer risks on the ball. Sports news outlet The Athletic also corroborated that the disagreement had to do with tactics.

Across his career, the goalkeeper has earned a reputation for his assertiveness and poise on the ball. In Cameroon’s first game of the tournament, Onana registered 61 touches of the ball, with a third of them coming outside his goal area.

Onana’s touch map against Switzerland (from Opta)

Onana has 34 international caps for the national team and played a crucial part in their qualification.

As it stands, Onana will not be part of Cameroon’s last group game against Brazil on Friday. The Indomitable Lions currently sit third in Group G with a single point and need a win to be in promotion contention.

Author profile
Joel Ayomide Adejola
Author Page

Joel currently monitors and writes stories affecting the local political and sports atmosphere. In his spare time, he strives to accentuate data privacy legislation on the continent.

Additionally, Joel regularly curates tactical analyses on football–check his Twitter page (@crunchpick) for more.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Fuel scarcity: IPMAN reiterates subsidy enabling smuggling, long queues, seek deregulation

THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) reiterates that the Nigerian government's payment...
News

Why Nigerians get poorer despite 2.25% Q3 GDP growth

AVAILABLE data have revealed why Nigerians have been getting poorer despite a 2.25 per...
National News

IGP reacts to prison sentence, says police not aware of court order

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, has reacted to the order of...
Featured News

Nigerian media organisations asked to invest in accountability journalism

NIGERIAN Media organisations have been advised to invest heavily in grassroots accountability journalism. This was...
Education

Exam malpractice: Oyo govt to sanction parents, principals of schools delisted by WAEC

THE Oyo State Government has vowed to sanction parents and principals of about 50...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFuel scarcity: IPMAN reiterates subsidy enabling smuggling, long queues, seek deregulation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.