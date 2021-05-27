fbpx

Reactions as group seeks implementation of Sharia Law in South-West1mins read

By Vincent Ufuoma
MIXED reactions have trailed the demand by The Muslim Congress (TMC) for the enforcement of the Sharia Law in South-West Nigeria.

TMC made the proposal at a zonal public hearing of the ongoing constitutional amendments in Lagos on Wednesday, Pulse reported.

The hearings organised by the Senate across all geo-political zones of the country is aimed at getting suggestions from the public so it can review and amend the 1999 Constitution where necessary.

Speaking at the event, TMC representative Abdulganiyu Bamidele said doing that would ensure that the interest of the Muslims faithful was protected.

“We want to partner for the creation of Sharia courts in the South-West because of our population of Muslims,” he said.

The call has since generated so much backlash from social media users who see it as an attempt to introduce some of the controversies that have trailed the enforcement of the law in the 12 northern states in the South-West.

Some Nigerians have vowed to vehemently resist the call should it come up for a debate at the National Assembly.

Below are some of the reactions:

