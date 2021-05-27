We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

MIXED reactions have trailed the demand by The Muslim Congress (TMC) for the enforcement of the Sharia Law in South-West Nigeria.

TMC made the proposal at a zonal public hearing of the ongoing constitutional amendments in Lagos on Wednesday, Pulse reported.

The hearings organised by the Senate across all geo-political zones of the country is aimed at getting suggestions from the public so it can review and amend the 1999 Constitution where necessary.

Speaking at the event, TMC representative Abdulganiyu Bamidele said doing that would ensure that the interest of the Muslims faithful was protected.

“We want to partner for the creation of Sharia courts in the South-West because of our population of Muslims,” he said.

The call has since generated so much backlash from social media users who see it as an attempt to introduce some of the controversies that have trailed the enforcement of the law in the 12 northern states in the South-West.

Some Nigerians have vowed to vehemently resist the call should it come up for a debate at the National Assembly.

Below are some of the reactions:

It will NEVER happen! We will fight it to the last. Sharia kọ́ọ̀, Maria niì! Kí lon jẹ́ bẹ́ẹ̀? Òfin Ìṣẹ̀mbáyé is more relevant to us than a foreign religion that prescribes barbaric punishments for petty crimes committed by the poor, encourages rape & promotes misogyny. https://t.co/HwzKc1dZCn — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) May 27, 2021

12 Northern States declared Sharia & banned ALCOHOL. Yet, they’re allocated a GREATER share of the revenue generated from alcohol sold in the South. If you RESTRUCTURE #Nigeria without forcing these States to refund all the allocations with interest, you restructured NOTHING. — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) May 27, 2021

Even those proposing Sharia court in the South knew they are clowns. Bring it up fast so we can speed up the BREAK-UP of Nigeria. Awon werey trying to smuggle-in penal code with the existing criminal code. We dare you. #Enikure😡 — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) May 27, 2021

History has shown that every constitutional attempt (whether successful or not) to introduce Sharia into Nigeria has been followed by serious religious upheavals. I hope the Southwest rejects this bill flatly and entirely, otherwise it will end in a bloodbath. SW is very SECULAR. https://t.co/s4JC2xUJJh — Deji Teye (@mydeji247) May 27, 2021

They just watered the ground by proposing sharia law in South West. They want you to start discussing it as most of you are doing right now. As for the Implementation, believe you me, for the fact that they have openly proposed it,they will implement it. Its just a matter of time — Emeka Gift (@Emekannaoma) May 27, 2021

The Muslim Congress (TMC) has issued the proposal for a possible review & amendment of the 1999 constitution, that will provide the implementation of Sharia law in South-West. I don't know the progress Sharia law has added to the North, to warrant bringing it to Yoruba land. — UNCLE AJ (@UNCLE_AJALA) May 27, 2021

Group seeks implementation of Sharia in South-West So, una won start destroying beer in Lagos, Ibadan etc, okwaya?

Odimma! — Global Update (@oluchristty) May 27, 2021

While The South Is Busy Trying To Invest More In Technology, Education, Improve The Economy By Building Business Empires. Northern Nigeria On The Other Hand, Wants To Push Their Sharia Law, RUGA, Fulanization & Jihadist Beliefs Across Nigeria. One Nigeria Is A Complete Fallacy! — Somto Okonkwo ♊︎ (@General_Somto) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile news from today's Constitution hearing in Lagos: Muslim Network wants Sharia courts in the southwest and CAN wants Canon Law, complete with an entire court system in #CFRN99. I think #Nigeria is on its way to becoming a theocracy. — Chxta (@Chxta) May 26, 2021

The ancient Yoruba law is superior to Sharia law. The ancient Yoruba law is more civilised than Sharia law. The ancient Yoruba law is older than Sharia law. It is an insult to the memory of our ancestors to entertain Sharia law on Yoruba soil!#YorubaNationNow — Baasegun Alabe (@baasegun1) May 23, 2021

You can never hear them creat jobs, only creating st*pid things that will be anti people, how can you creat a sharia court where there is no sharia law, maybe they want to creat sharia law too, i don't know why God created me into this mistake called Nigeria — Eze_Njoku (@Eze16805785) May 26, 2021

1. We will make this country ungovernable ✅ 2. Baboons and Hyenas would be soaked in blood ✅ 3. We will ensure Sharia is implemented nationally ✅ Buhari is a PERFORMER!!! https://t.co/2vor1M8D6r — The Revolutionary Seeker (WAEC) (@The_Seeker76) May 27, 2021

Sharia law, BH law, banditory law, Hisbah law etc and Southern Nigeria dey feed the North with our crude oil money 😒😒😒😒 — Desybaba⚽️ (@desybaba) May 26, 2021

Wherever Ms are in majority they want everything to be sharia compliant and want that region to be immune from any changes that would make the place accommodative for other people.

And for all other regions, kisi ke baap ka hindustan thodi hai — Boring (@Boringism) May 27, 2021

Hypocrites. You have sharia law. You destroy Igbo businesses dealing in alcohol. The VAT being paid from alcohol you still eat it. You didn't consult Southerners before your Sharia Law and banning of alcohol. Now, you want the south to consult you before banning open grazing. https://t.co/B9aeeqSn1R — Maazị Ogbonnaya (@maazi_ogbonnaya) May 25, 2021

Pls can someone just point one good, just ONE good sharia has done to the North…just one Who do you think you people are to even think at all you can bring that nonsense to the south? We are talking about how we can progress as a country, you’re talking Sharia. Balderdash!!! — DON OF LAGOS (@RowlyDaDon) May 27, 2021