Reactions trail Kano senator’s donations of clay pots, burial materials to constituents

SOME Nigerians on social media have expressed their concern over a senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rufai Hanga‘s choice of empowerment project.

Some described the donations as “out of touch” with the people’s needs, arguing that the senator should focus on addressing more pressing issues such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development rather than distributing items of questionable practicality.

On Friday, May 3, one of the senator’s social media aides, Dawuud Auwal, announced that Hanga, whose district covers 15 local government areas, donated 500,000 clay pots and 500,000 plain white cloths to help his constituents bury their dead.

According to Auwal, the donation was in response to his constituents’ frequent demands for assistance with burial materials.

“The district head of Tarauni and head of the committee overseeing the graveyard in Kano, Ado Kurawa, has supervised the 500,000 clay pots and N500,000 white plain cloths (likkafani) donated by Senator Rufai Hanga for distribution to the graveyard in Kano Central District. After the supervision, he directed for the distribution,” Auwal said.

This development has continued to stir mixed reactions among Nigerians, as some Netizens slammed the senator for donating burial material instead of executing key projects.

Some also called for a more transparent and consultative approach to constituency projects, adding that elected officials must prioritise initiatives that directly impact the lives of the people they represent.

A user, Olamide, expressed his concern over the development, noting that there are more pressing issues the senator can solve.

“It’s disheartening to hear about such actions from a public official, especially when basic needs like access to clean water are lacking in the community. Leaders should prioritise initiatives that address fundamental issues and improve the quality of life for their constituents,” he wrote.

Another user, Faisal, said, “This should be his assistance to his community as an influential and wealthy person. But making this look like a performance index being a Senator is shameless and denigrates the people he represents. We can do better, Arewa.”

“What a shame. As a Senator representing Kano Central, some places need water, light, health care centers, and so on. He can buy pot white clothes for himself and also his family members, but community need services,” wrote Ibrahim Moh’d.

However, some sect of users, applauded the initiative.

An X user, Hamma, wrote: “A good gesture. Apparently you do not know how muslims are buried. In Islam no matter how rich you are those white clothes are the only clothing you will take to the grave, the pots are to fortify the grave against erosion. Many well to do people donate this things to graveyards.”

Also, @Nasir1on1, said the initiative is normal as most Muslim cemeteries in the north solicit for wood and shrouds for burial.

“This is just politics. It is normal as most Muslim cemeteries in the north solicit pots, wood and shrouds for burial since, customarily, we do not pay for these things when needed. So I see no problem if a politician provides these items. But opposition could have ways to politicise the situation to their own advantage. We, the onlookers, will only say, ‘May Allah reward him’ And leave it at that .”