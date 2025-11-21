Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence

NIGERIANS and prominent figures in the international community have reacted to the Abuja Federal High Court’s verdict that sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment instead of death sentence sought by his prosecutor, after several years of standing trial on terrorism charges.

The judge, James Omotosho, delivered the ruling on Thursday, November 20, after admitting that Kanu was a freedom fighter seeking to liberate his people but chose the path of terrorism.

He found the accused guilty of all counts one to seven, including his sit-at-home order resulting in economic losses and death of innocent people in the South-East, being a member of a proscribed organisation and committing acts of terrorism, and threatening anyone who failed to obey his order.

The court also found him guilty of inciting the killings of Nigerian security personnel, and for making broadcasts to kill people.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, expressed satisfaction with the judgement in a video he shared on Facebook.

“I am not happy that somebody will be convicted and sentenced to life, but also, I understand that there has to be accountability. This is the beginning of the long journey to the quest for peace in the South-East,” he said.

The Federal Government prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, said the judiciary salvaged Nigeria from IPOB oppression.

“Today, God has brought an end to injustice, oppression suffered by our brothers and sisters of the eastern states of Nigeria. They will now be able to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

In its reaction, the Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) lauded the judiciary for the conviction and sentencing of the IPOB leader. It described Kanu as an international terrorist and called the judgment a significant victory in Nigeria’s war against terrorism.

The CSER Executive Director, Nelson Ekujumi, in a statement condemned the attempts by some individuals to portray IPOB as a freedom-fighting organisation, highlighting the history of terror, killings, and destruction the group had caused, particularly in the South-East.

Meanwhile, several voices in the international community condemned the ruling. Among them is the Chairman, Austrian Committee For NATO, Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, who called on the Nigerian government to free the IPOB leader in a one-minute video.

“Dear friends of the free world, I want to protest against the treatment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the hero of Biafra, the Mandela of Nigeria and the Rugova of West Africa, a peaceful man, a trusted man, a credible personality of global standing, and he’s treated so shamelessly in the kangaroo courts of Nigeria this morning. It’s an absolute disgrace,” he said.

Fehlinger-Jahn challenged the United States and European Union to declare support for Kanu.

“The free world asks and calls for the Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kaya Kalas, the Prime Minister of the European Union, to punish Nigeria and to make very clear no more support for Nigeria if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not freed and liberated immediately in this kind of mock political, Stalin’s kind of prosecution, which the Nigerians have copied from the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia. It’s an absolute disgrace and must be ended, and he must be freed.

“Free Mazi! Free Mazi! Free Mazi! Here from Vienna, we shout that loud and clear, and I hope the world is listening, hearing, and saying to Nigerian authorities in their brutal authoritarian style that this must stop. Liberate Mazi. Free him,” he added.

Similarly, Human Rights Activist, Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo in a statement also compared Kanu’s judgement to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, whom he said openly fraternised with armed bandit groups, negotiated with terrorists, defended their actions, issued inflammatory public statements, positioned himself as their public relations officer, and continued to walk freely without even a police invitation.

“The recent conviction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for alleged incitement through his broadcasts has once again exposed the disturbing reality of Nigeria’s two-tiered justice system; one that punishes some citizens with ruthless efficiency while shielding others who commit equal or worse offences in full public view.

“While Kanu has been arrested, detained, tried, and now convicted, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who openly fraternises with armed bandit groups, negotiates with terrorists, defends their actions, issues inflammatory public statements, and positions himself as their public relations officer, continues to walk freely without so much as a police invitation.

“This contradiction is not just morally indefensible; it is unconstitutional. Sections 17, 36, and 42 of the 1999 Constitution guarantee equality before the law, equal protection for all citizens, and freedom from discrimination in law enforcement. Yet, in today’s Nigeria, one man is prosecuted for speech, while another who routinely engages with terrorists is celebrated as a ‘mediator.”

The argued that the process conflicted with the rule of law but was done through selective discretion.

According to him, Gumi enters terrorist camps freely, meets armed criminals responsible for mass killings and kidnappings, publicly defends them as ‘misunderstood’, issues sectarian and provocative statements, and undermines national security repeatedly.

He called on the Federal Government, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Police Force to apply the same standards of law to all citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion, region, or political agenda.

“Investigate Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for his open engagement with terror groups. End the culture of selective prosecution that has become the hallmark of governance. Restore public confidence in the justice system by demonstrating fairness and impartiality.

“The conviction of Nnamdi Kanu while Sheikh Gumi remains untouched is a glaring example of double standards. Until the Nigerian state demonstrates that the law is blind to religion and ethnicity, its fight against insecurity will remain compromised,” he wrote.

In his comment on the case, US Congressman, Former chairman of the Africa Subcommittee and now a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee Representative, John James, opined that Kanu’s case was a proof of religious persecution in Nigeria.

Similarly, a permanent deacon of the Diocese of Lancaster, Nick Donnelly wrote on his handle that Kanu was falsely convicted of terrorism.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been falsely convicted of terrorism. This has been nothing but a show trail, a travesty of jurisprudence.

“Witnesses have lied, due process has not been observed, legality trampled underfoot. All tyrannical governments imprison their political opponents, thereby destroying democracy,” he wrote.

Nigeria’s famous writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie also shared her thoughts on the ruling. She wrote on X, “The truth is that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a global figure. Even the judge, the DSS, Police and those writing on social media from the place of unnecessarily induced anger and bitterness RESPECT him.

“A son of man was born sound for a purpose. Don’t cry for him, rather cry for yourselves, families and communities.”

Another human rights activist, Elohchukwu Ohagi, compared the Kanu’s sentence to the judgement of Sunday Igbogho.

“The hypocrisy of these people is second to none. Igbogho walks free. He is not in prison and has no case. But Yoruba people say Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be in jail,” he posited.

Speaking on behalf of Ndigbo leaders, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, noted, “All hope is not lost. Political solution is underway to secure Kanu’s release.”

In a statement by Levinus Nwabughiogu, the Deputy Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Kalu expressed optimism that the convict would be freed through a political approach.

He expressed hope that President Bola Tinubu would heed the pleas of Igbo leaders on the matter.

“It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court. But now that the court has finished, it is time to intensify the request for the president’s intervention, and we are sure that the president is not averse to it. We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm.”

The ICIR reported that Kanu’s trial began after his 2015 arrest on charges of treasonable felony and terrorism, and the case saw multiple twists and developments since then.

In 2017, Kanu left Nigeria while on bail after a military raid on his home during the “Operation Python Dance” exercise in the South-East.

In June 2021, he was arrested in Kenya under controversial circumstances and repatriated to Nigeria, a development his legal team and IPOB denounced as an “extraordinary rendition.”

Kanu’s defence team consistently questioned the legitimacy of the trial, insisting that major legal and procedural breaches, including alleged violations of international extradition protocols and jurisdictional requirements weakened the prosecution’s case.

The ICIR reported that Kanu sacked his lawyers and agreed to stand for himself in the court. He faced a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement.