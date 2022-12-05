36.7 C
Abuja

Reactions trail Reno Omokri’s protest as Tinubu addresses Chatham House

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Photos from Reno Omokri's protest and Bola Tinubu's address at the Chatham House in London on Monday.
FORMER presidential aide Reno Omokri on Monday led a protest aimed at harassing All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu out of London.

Tinubu addressed the British Royal Institute on the 2023 general elections, focusing on national security, economic and foreign policy imperatives.

However, Omokri claimed he led a protest that disgraced Tinubu such that he could not step out of his vehicle and had to “run away”. 

Tweeting about the protest on Monday, he wrote: “Tinubu will never forget the protest we just pulled off at Chatham House. He was disgraced and could not get out of his car. He had to run away. The #HarassTinubuOutofLondon Protest Against Drug Lord Tinubu at Chatham House was a resounding success! We shook the drug lord Asiwaju”.

However, some Nigerians were quick to spot the message on one of the placards which showed support for Tinubu, and have called him out.

@Tony_OBG tweeted: “Little double-edged protest you carried out with a few number of people literally showed how disorganized, mischievous and confused that you are. The banners held by participants were in favour of Tinubu. How come you still rally for Atiku. @renoomokri pick a side.”

Another user. Kunle Gazali Sefiu commented: “You were seriously disgraced, they killed your negative intention and overshadowed you and your paymaster”.

However, The ICIR gathered that Tinubu addressed the British Royal Institute.

Details to come later!

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

