Video does not show Reno Omokri campaigning in support of Tinubu at Chatham House

ON Monday, December 5, a viral video shared by The Nation Newspaper claimed that a former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, was campaigning in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Omokri is a vocal supporter and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 25-second footage appeared on the heel of Tinubu’s appearance at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

The APC candidate had visited, alongside his loyalists, including the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam El Rufai, to deliver a lecture on security, economy and foreign policy ahead of next year’s poll.

Tinubu, a two-term former Governor of Lagos State, also utilised the platform to speak on his vision, policies and personal issues, such as his actual age, which had been under contention.

As of the time of filing this piece, the visual has garnered over 4 000 views and multiple reactions.

While netizens expressed confusion over the post, others who appeared as APC supporters described the politician (Omokri) as “a fan of Tinubu, you can’t tell me otherwise”.

- Advertisement -

The Claim:

Reno Omokri, PDP loyalist campaigns for Tinubu at Chatham House

The Findings:

Findings show the claim is False

The Chatham House is an independent policy institute headquartered in London. The group, also recognised as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, has become a place most presidential political candidates visit to showcase their agenda, especially as they get close to the election period.

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was at the Chatham House in April 2018.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the video showed that contrary to the claim, Reno was actually using derogatory words against Tinubu in protest.

- Advertisement -

Research showed there were two camps around the Chatham House, a camp loyal to Tinubu, and Reno’s Camp.

Armed with a megaphone, Reno had earlier displayed a placard with an inscription – “No To a Drug Baron in Aso Rock.” A fellow protester was with another placard with the inscription – “Nigerians Reject Bola Escobar And His Heroin Cartel.”

They chanted demonstration songs.

More Videos of #HarassTinubuOutofLondon Embarrassing The Heroin Drug At Chatham House! #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/MuJYmnsdUz — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 5, 2022

In a separate video of about 39 seconds in the same area, Omokri and his team yelled – ‘Tinubu Ole’, which means “Tinubu is a thief.”

However, due to the rival groups’ proximity in the controversial footage, Pro-Tinubu supporters would rather end Omokri’s chanting with Tinubu – for president.

The Verdict

- Advertisement -

As of when the claim was made, Omokri’s pinned tweet showed the PDP supporter was demonstrating against the APC presidential candidate, also validated by a-52-second video.

Thus, contrary to the claim, photographs, placards and videos from the same incident revealed Reno was protesting against Tinubu and not in support. The claim is, therefore, False.