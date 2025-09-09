Residents forced indoors as Oro festival grounds Ogun LGA

COMMUNITIES across Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State were again thrown into lockdown on Tuesday, September 9, as the annual Oro festival forced residents, particularly women and non-initiates, to remain indoors.

The ICIR gathered that the traditionalists had warned that anyone caught outside during the festival risked being killed, with no guarantee their remains would be found.

Residents who spoke with The ICIR stressed that only male indigenes were permitted to come out, but such males should have reasons for doing so, and they must provide reasonable answers when questioned by the traditionalists.

All women and non-indigenes are compelled to stay indoors throughout the day. The restriction also crippled economic and social activities across the LGA as markets, and offices remained shut.

The ICIR reports that only policemen were seen patrolling some parts of the towns namely Ajegunle, Idi-Iroko, among others.

The development has triggered tension in the area, where religious groups and other residents have repeatedly condemned the practice as an imposition of the wishes of one religious belief on the others. Islam and Christianity are other two dominant religions in the LGA.

In past editions, the festival had sparked violent clashes, attacks on worship centres, and mass arrests.

Tuesday’s lockdown came just weeks after Oro rites were held between July 21 and August 19, 2025, as part of burial ceremonies for the late Oniko of Ikoland, Oba John Adekunle.

During that period, similar daytime restrictions were imposed, sparking protests from religious leaders and rights groups.

This reportedly led to a petition by Muslim leaders under the League of Imams and Alfas in the state, who had opposed the curfew, describing it as unconstitutional and an imposition of traditional practices on other faiths.

They petitioned Governor Dapo Abiodun, warning that forcing residents indoors during the day violated freedom of movement and religion, and risked triggering conflict.

The cleric in the petition, signed by Imam Tajudeen Mustapha Adewunmi, Secretary-General of the League, also recalled 2019 and 2020 peace agreements in which traditionalists, Christians, and Muslims agreed that Oro observances should be confined to midnight hours only.

The 2019 agreement, according to the petitioners, restricted Oro rites from midnight to 4 a.m.

However, during that period, daytime curfews were said to have be enforced, despite the agreements and a 2017 Ogun State High Court ruling that also restricted Oro activities to between midnight and 4 a.m.

The High Court rulng in 2017 had declared daytime Oro curfews unconstitutional, restricting the ritual to between midnight and 4 a.m., but the enforcement of that ruling has remained a challenge.

The case was filed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim community against Oro worshippers, after cult members began extending rituals into towns and imposing daytime lockdowns.

The presiding judge Sikiru Owodunni, issued a perpetual injunction restraining Oro worshippers and their agents from declaring curfews that infringed on the fundamental rights of residents in Ipokia, Idi-Iroko, Ihunbo, Ifonyintedo, Ogosa, Koko, Ilashe, Ibatefin, Agosasa, Oniru, Mede, Ajegunle, and surrounding villages.