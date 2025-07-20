Rights group drags Tinubu govt to ECOWAS Court over failure to publish NDDC report

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and four concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the government of President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS court over the failure to publish the NDDC report.

The group said it is challenging the failure of Tinubu’s administration to publish the report of the forensic audit carried out on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which allegedly indicts top officials and politicians over missing N6 trillion from the commission between 2001 and 2019.

The four concerned Nigerians in the suit are Ben Omietimi Tariye, Jude Igbogifurotogu Pulemote, Taiwo Aiyedatiwa, and Elizabeth Egbe.

Recall that in 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC due to corruption allegations.

Also, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, recently alleged that Judith Amaechi, wife of former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, collected N48 billion from the NDDC for a women’s empowerment programme.

According to Wike, Judith’s company received N4 billion monthly for 12 months, totalling N48 billion, under the guise of training women in the Niger Delta region.

Wike called on President Tinubu to release the forensic audit report of the NDDC, which he claims contains details of the controversial payments. He also stated that he would resign as FCT Minister if the audit report doesn’t indict Amaechi’s wife.

In the suit with number ECW/CCJ/APP/35/25 filed last Friday before the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja, the plaintiffs are seeking: a declaration that the failure of the Nigerian government to publish the NDDC forensic report amounts to a fundamental breach of the country’s international human rights obligations.

The plaintiffs sought an order directing and compelling the Nigerian government to publish and ensure access to the NDDC forensic report, which has been submitted to the government but remains shrouded in secrecy.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a court order to compel the Nigerian government to increase transparency and accountability in the NDDC spending.

They claim the government’s withholding of the NDDC forensic audit report violates their right to information and perpetuates corruption.

The plaintiffs argued that the Nigerian government has failed and refused to publish the NDDC forensic report and has failed to provide any reasons or grounds for withholding the report from the plaintiffs and the Nigerian public.

The suit was filed on behalf of SERAP and the four concerned Nigerians by their lawyers, Kehinde Oyewumi, Andrew Nwankwo and Kolawole Oluwadare.

They claim this violates their human rights under international law, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The plaintiffs believe access to the report is essential for holding the government accountable, promoting democratic participation, and combating corruption.

They argue that any limitations on access to information must be exceptional, lawful, and proportionate, and that the government has failed to justify withholding the report.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.