RJI offers journalism fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
The Guardian Guardian Software Engineering Fellowship 2022: apply now | | The Guardian

THE Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute (RJI) invites proposals and applications from individuals and organisations for its fellowship which promotes innovations.

The fellowship aims at devising new strategies or models to solve problems, building new tools, creating training workshops/programmes, or building resources for journalists.

Media professionals worldwide who wish to work on innovative projects that strengthen journalism’s future can apply for a fellowship in Columbia, Missouri.

RJI says the institute is offering residential, nonresidential and institutional fellowships.

Residential fellows will spend eight months on the Missouri campus, taking advantage of the intellectual and technological resources of RJI and the university while interacting with Missouri faculty and students.

These fellows receive a $10,000 monthly stipend and a one-time reimbursement for relocations up to $10,000.

Nonresidential fellowships are designed for employees of news, technology, or related company who have ideas they can develop while continuing in their jobs.

These fellows receive a $20,000 stipend payable quarterly in increments of $5000 for the eight-month program.

The $20,000 institutional fellowship stipend is paid to the company or institution and can be used to hire a freelancer or temporary contractor to fill in for an employee as needed or for other project needs.

The deadline for the submission of the application is March 25, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

