Sanwo-Olu grants release of forty-six inmates, commutes six death sentences to life imprisonment

News
Raji Olatunji
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, LagoS State Governor
THE governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has granted the release of 46 inmates from correctional facilities across the state.

Sanwo-Olu also commuted the death sentences of six inmates to life imprisonment.

The development followed the recommendations of the state’s Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Moyosore Onigbanjo, the governor’s actions were part of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day celebration.

Onigbanjo said in a statement that the exercise was in line with the provisions of Section 212 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

She noted that the council, in reaching its recommendations, exercised due diligence during deliberations.

She also explained that the pardon was part of the administration’s resolution to decongest prisons in the state as part of the Justice Sector Reforms.

Speaking on the selection criteria used, Onigbanjo said, “The council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioural conduct of the inmates.”

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

