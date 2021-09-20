28.1 C
Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos’ anti-open grazing bill into law

Vincent Ufuoma
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, LagoS State Governor

1min read

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law.

The bill was signed by the governor at the state house on Monday.

It was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration by the State House of Assembly on September 9.

The law recommends a 21-year jail term for gun-wielding herdsmen in the state.

Lagos State has joined 12 other states, including Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Abia, to implement an earlier agreement by the southern governors in July to ban open grazing in the region.

Other states that are yet to implement the agreement includes Imo, Anambra, Delta and Edo States.

 

Reporter at

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos' anti-open grazing bill into law

