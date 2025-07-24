Scores dead as Russian plane crashes near China border

A RUSSIAN plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed in the Amur region near China border Thursday morning.

The aircraft, carrying more than 40 passengers, including five children and six crew members, crashed without a survivor.

According to the Economic Times, the plane reportedly lost contact with air traffic controllers while approaching Tynda.

“Rescuers locate burning fuselage of missing Russian passenger plan,” emergency officials told Reuters.

The plane was said to have dropped off radar screens while hovering around the destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

Russian news agency Interfax reports that the plane disappeared during a second landing attempt after an initial approach to Tynda Airport was unsuccessful.

“Fifteen kilometres from Tynda, the wreckage of an An-24 was found on a slope. The plane was destroyed,” the Russian emergencies ministry was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and investigators will analyse flight data and cockpit recorders once found, it added.

Meanwhile, the main cause of the crash remains unconfirmed by Angara Airlines and local authorities.

The crash occurred almost five weeks after a London-bound Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, western India.

Only one of the 242 passengers on board survived.