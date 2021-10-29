32.5 C
Abuja

Secondus’ attempt to stop PDP convention fails at Appeal Court

Vincent Ufuoma
Uche Secondus
The outcome of Secondus' appeal would determine the fate of PDP's national convention

1min read

ATTEMPT by the embattled former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus to stop the party’s forthcoming national convention has failed at Appeal Court.

Secondus had, through his counsel, Payo Oyetubo, urged the court in Port-Harcourt to suspend the October 30 and October 31 national convention of the party and declare him the right person to preside over the exercise.

But in a judgement read by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on Thursday, the court described the suit as an after-thought and abuse of the court process.

The court blamed him for not acting when his ward and local governments suspended him until now.

It urged the party to go on with the planned convention.

Secondus was suspended through court orders after a section of PDP stakeholders, led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, tried unsuccessfully to force him to resign.

He had planned to seek a second term as PDP national chairman at the convention.

The Wike camp is bent on stopping him from continuing in office as national party chairman.

Secondus had not performed the functions of the national chairman since he was suspended in August, and in his absence, the party had set all motions in place for the national convention.

Already, a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, has been chosen as the consensus candidate for national chairman, and it is expected that he would be sworn in at the convention.

