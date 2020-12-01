Senate confirms Yakubu’s appointment as INEC Chairman

THE Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mahmood Yakubu, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the second term of five years.

The Senate made the confirmation during plenary on Tuesday after the Senate Committee on INEC had sent a report to the

Kabiru Gaya, chairman of Senate committee on INEC said Yakubu is suitable for the position because no petition or incriminatory report has been found against him.

“The nominee displayed (a) high level of intelligence. He is not affiliated to any political party and has never participated in any political campaign. The nominee also meets all the requirements for this position,” said Gaya.

Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian President had in October reappointed Yakubu for a second term in office that would see him oversee the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Buhari had sent a letter to Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, seeking the confirmation of the INEC boss for a second tenure.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term,” Buhari’s letter read in part.

Seeking approval of the for such appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015. He succeeded Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election.

He also supervised the 2019 general election as well as off-cycle elections in Kogi, Edo and Ondo states.