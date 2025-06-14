Senate moves to raise supreme court justices to 30

The Nigerian Senate is reviewing a bill seeking to raise the number of Supreme Court Justices from 21 to 30 to address the growing backlog of cases and enhance efficiency.

The bill, sponsored by the Senator representing Imo West, Osita Izunaso, was unveiled during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday to mark his two years in the 10th National Assembly.

Izunaso argued that the current number of justices remains insufficient, even after the appointment of 11 new justices in 2023 — the first time Nigeria has met the constitutional limit of 21.

“Even with the full complement of 21 justices, the Supreme Court is overwhelmed. The volume of cases reaching the court daily is alarming. Some litigants are being given hearing dates as far ahead as 2027 and 2028,” he said.

He explained that the proposed legislation would allow the Supreme Court to set up more panels, thereby speeding up the adjudication process.

“Justices of the Supreme Court usually sit in panels of five, or seven in constitutional matters. With 30 justices, the court can operate at least five panels at the same time, enabling faster resolution of more cases,” Izunaso said.

He also stressed that the apex court should not be burdened with minor cases, such as village land disputes, which he said ought to be resolved at lower courts.

